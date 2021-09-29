Turkic Academy presents Yunus Emre’s book of poems in Turkish, Kazakh

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – The International Turkic Academy presented a book of poems written by Turkish poet Yunus Emre in the Turkish and Kazakh languages on September 28 in the city of Turkestan, Kazinform reports.

According to the Academy's press service, attending the ceremony were Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Şentop and Chairman of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Nurlan Nigmatulin.

Alongside the literary translations by Kazakh poet Svetkali Nurzhan the book also includes the original poems of Yunus Emre prepared for publication by the Turkic Academy within the Year of Yunus Emre and Turkic Language. It also features new translations of the poet’s poems that were not translated before.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Dr. Mustafa Şentop pointed out the symbolic nature of presence of Yunus Emre’s spirit in holy Turkestan where his teacher Khoja Ahmed Yasawi was buried and called the event as iconic.

On his part, Kazakh Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin noted that the event is a bright example of strengthening of strong brotherly relations between the two States.

This year marks 700 years since the deaths of Turkish poet Yunus Emre. The year 2021 was declared the Year of Yunus Emre by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. UNESCO also proclaimed to hold the Year of Tunus Emre globally.



