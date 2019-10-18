Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Turkey, US agree over pausing op in Syria

18 October 2019, 08:53
Turkey, US agree over pausing op in Syria

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Turkey and the U.S. agreed on pausing of Turkey's anti-terror operation in northern Syria on Thursday.

«Turkish side will pause Operation Peace Spring in order to allow for the withdrawal of YPG forces from the safe-zone for 120 hours,» U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said at a news conference at the U.S. Embassy to Turkey in Ankara.

«All military operations under Operation Peace Spring will be paused and Operation Peace Spring will be halted entirely on condition of withdrawal,» Pence added.

He also said that withdrawal of YPG/PKK terrorists from the safe zone has already begun which led to pausing of Turkey's military operation.

Turkey will get 20 miles (32 kilometers) of safe zone south of the Turkish border in Syria, Pence added.

Pence said that Turkey and the U.S. also agreed to eliminate Daesh completely in Syria's northeast, adding: «This will also include an agreement to coordinate efforts on detention facilities and internally displaced persons in formerly ISIS-controlled [DAESH] areas».

Pence underscored that the U.S. agreed to withdraw the existing sanctions «once a permanent cease-fire is reached».

Pence added that Turkey and the U.S. agreed on «the priority of respecting vulnerable human life, human rights and particularly the protection of religious and ethnic communities in the region».

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria on Oct. 9 in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

Ankara wants to clear the region east of the Euphrates River of the terrorist PKK and its Syrian offshoot, the YPG.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the European Union -- has been responsible for deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Source: Anadolu Agency

Armed conflicts   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty