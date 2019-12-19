Go to the main site
    Turkey to head OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation

    19 December 2019, 13:21

    VIENNA. KAZINFORM - The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) decided Wednesday that Turkey will take over the chairmanship of its decision-making body in January.

    Rauf Engin Sosyal, Turkey’s representative to the OSCE, was chosen to take over the term presidency of the Forum for Security Cooperation from the representative of the Czech Republic in a ceremony held in Austria’s capital, Vienna, according to a statement by the permanent mission of Turkey to the OSCE.

    After 18 years, Turkey will again head the Forum for Security Cooperation from January to April 2020.

    The forum, which works to increase military security and stability in Europe, is one of the OSCE’s two main regular decision-making bodies.

    The agenda for the weekly forum meetings in Vienna includes security dialogues, allowing participating states to discuss security concerns, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The forum’s chairmanship rotates among the OSCE participating states, with each state holding the chairmanship for four months.

    Author:

    Raushan Alzhanova

