    Turkey temporary suspends entry for Kazakhstan citizens

    3 July 2020, 20:43

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s air carrier Air Astana has announced that the entry for the Kazakh nationals to Turkey was temporary suspended, Kazinform reports.

    «Air Astana has been advised by the Turkish authorities that due to the extended quarantine announced by Kazakhstan on July 2, entry to Turkey for Kazakhstan citizens and residents will be temporary suspended with immediate effect. Flights between Almaty and Nur-Sultan, and Istanbul and Antalya, will continue to operate albeit to a modified schedule, in order to bring Kazakh citizens presently on vacation in Turkey back home at the end of their holiday. Air Astana has been advised by the Turkish authority that this is a temporary measure,» the company’s statement reads.

    The measures are likely to be lifted off in a matter of two weeks. Air Astana clients will be notified of the changes to the flight schedule via e-mails and SMS.

    Recall that Kazakhstan resumed the international flights to Turkey, China, South Korea, Thailand, Georgia, and Japan on June 20.


    Coronavirus Kazakhstan and Turkey
