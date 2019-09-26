Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Turkey: Strong earthquake shakes Istanbul

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
26 September 2019, 20:11
Turkey: Strong earthquake shakes Istanbul

ANKARA. KAZINFORM A powerful earthquake struck the Turkish metropolis Istanbul on Thursday, according to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

AFAD said a 5.8-magnitude earthquake centered in the Sea of Marmara hit at 1.59 p.m. (1059GMT).

The earthquake, off Silivri district, occurred at a depth of 6.99 kilometers (4.3 miles), some 22 km (13.6 mi) from Silivri, Anadolu Agency reports.

The region was also shaken by aftershocks.

A 3.6-magnitude earthquake also shook Istanbul earlier today, at 10.32 a.m. (0732GMT), said AFAD. The epicenter of the quake was the Sea of Marmara.

On Tuesday, a 4.6-magnitude earthquake also hit off Silivri, according to AFAD.

In addition to Istanbul, Turkey's most populous city, the earthquake was also felt in nearby urban areas such as Kocaeli, Sakarya, Tekirdag, Edirne and Kirklareli.

Kocaeli Governor Huseyin Aksoy and AFAD officials in Sakarya told Anadolu Agency that no negative outcome of the quake has been reported so far.

The Istanbul Governorship said primary and secondary schools have been temporarily suspended today due to the quake, while there are no reports of damage as yet.

Aftershocks could create an energy which will break the earth’s crust, Kerem Kinik, Turkish Red Crescent head, said on Twitter.

Kinik urged citizens to leave their houses which were damaged and risky to stay in. The buildings established before 1999 faces a risk of demolition, he warned.

Natural disasters   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
New governor of East Kazakhstan region named
New governor of East Kazakhstan region named
Rates of violent death up among U.S. youth: study
Rates of violent death up among U.S. youth: study