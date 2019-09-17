Turkey's Kayaalp wins gold in World Wrestling Championships

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Turkish athlete Riza Kayaalp Tuesday claimed the gold medal in the World Wrestling Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

Kayaalp beat his Cuban opponent Oscar Pino Hinds 3-1 in Greco-Roman 130 kg final to win the gold medal.

Kayaalp made history in the Kazakh capital as the 29-year-old wrestler became the first Turkish athlete to win four world championships in Greco-Roman style, Anadolu Agency reports.

He previously won the title in Istanbul (2011), Las Vegas (2015) and Paris (2017).

Kayaalp was a silver medalist in 2016 Summer Olympics held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The World Wrestling Championships will run through Sept. 22.



