    Turkey's Kayaalp wins gold in World Wrestling Championships

    17 September 2019, 22:14

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM Turkish athlete Riza Kayaalp Tuesday claimed the gold medal in the World Wrestling Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

    Kayaalp beat his Cuban opponent Oscar Pino Hinds 3-1 in Greco-Roman 130 kg final to win the gold medal.

    Kayaalp made history in the Kazakh capital as the 29-year-old wrestler became the first Turkish athlete to win four world championships in Greco-Roman style, Anadolu Agency reports.

    He previously won the title in Istanbul (2011), Las Vegas (2015) and Paris (2017).

    Kayaalp was a silver medalist in 2016 Summer Olympics held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

    The World Wrestling Championships will run through Sept. 22.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

