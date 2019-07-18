Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Turkey’s GOSB eager to open special industrial zone in Aktobe

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
18 July 2019, 09:23
AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Turkey’s GOSB (Gebze Organized Industrial Zone) is keen on establishment of a special industrial zone in Aktobe region. The investors said it at a meeting with Governor Ondassyn Urazalin, Kazinform reports.

An appropriate memorandum was signed by Chairman of the Executive Board of the GOSB Vahit Yildirim and CEO of Aktobe Socio-Entrepreneurial Corporation Ruslan Mamunov.

photo


According to the Governor, the dynamic development of Aktobe region and creation of favorable conditions for promising investors arouse spark interest among the foreign companies.

«We are ready for bilateral cooperation. I am confident that the memorandum of interaction with the GOSB signed today will positively affect the region’s economic development,» said Ondassyn Urazalin.

In turn, head of Gebze Vahit Yildirim underlined the company’s interest in an effective bilateral collaboration with the region.

Turkey’s largest industrial zone GOSB was established in 1986. 40% of the world’s companies are concentrated in its territory.

photo

Aktobe region   Kazakhstan and Turkey  
