    Turkey's COVID-19 medical supplies reach Kazakhstan

    15 July 2020, 07:49

    NUR SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Turkish medical supplies to help Kazakhstan fight the coronavirus outbreak arrived in the capital on Tuesday, Kazinform refers to Anadolu Agency.

    Turkey always stands with brotherly country Kazakhstan, said a statement by Turkish Embassy in Nur Sultan.
    In accordance with a MoU signed between the two countries, Ankara sent 11 tons of medical supplies for the treatment of virus patients in the Central Asian country, the press release added.
    Meanwhile, Kazakhstan's Deputy Defense Minister Bakit Kurmanbaev died of COVID-19. He was 50.
    The former Soviet republic imposed a second round of nationwide restrictions earlier this month to counter a rise in infections. Shopping malls, gyms, swimming pools and salons remain closed.
    It first imposed a strict lockdown in late March, which was lifted in May.

    The country has registered 61,755 virus cases, including 375 deaths and 35,911 recoveries, thus far.

    Raushan Alzhanova

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan and Turkey
