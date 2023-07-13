Turkey offered to exchange state debt for green projects in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Turkey was offered to consider the possibility of exchanging state debt for the implementation of green projects in Kyrgyzstan, as well as to participate in the construction of Asman eco-city, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan said, Kazinform cites Kabar.

Kyrgyz Ambassador to Turkey Ruslan Kazakbaev met with Turkish Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Mehmet Ozhaseki.

The diplomat said that at the initiative of Kyrgyzstan a number of environmental initiatives were adopted in the international arena, and emphasized that the Kyrgyz side expresses special interest in the joint implementation of green projects, particularly in the energy sector.

Kazakbaev also informed about the initiatives of President Sadyr Zhaparov:

- on the realization of the national campaign for the annual planting of 6 million saplings under the «Zhashyl Muras» project;

- on the project for the construction of the Asman eco-city on Issyk-Kul;

- the initiative to convert (exchange) public debt for green initiatives.

In addition, the ambassador called on the Turkish side to take an active part in the implementation of the above-mentioned projects. He also proposed to establish cooperation and exchange of experience in the field of urban development.

Minister Mehmet Ozhaseki confirmed the readiness for cooperation in all areas of mutual interest and proposed to organize a working group between the relevant ministries and departments of the two countries, as well as their mutual visits.