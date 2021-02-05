Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Turkey, Kazakhstan to boost defense industry cooperation

    5 February 2021, 13:16

    NUR SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Turkey and Kazakhstan on Thursday discussed opportunities to strengthen cooperation in the defense industry sector, Anadolu Agency reports.

    In a statement, Kazakhstan’s Defense Ministry said Turkey’s Deputy National Defense Minister Muhsin Dere met with Kazakhstan’s Defense Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev as part of a two-day working visit to Kazakhstan.

    In the meeting, cooperation between the two countries in the fields of the defense industry and military training were discussed.

    Kazakhstan and Turkey will continue to improve their multifaceted strategic relationship, the statement said.

    The meeting also examined the issue of cooperation with major Turkish defense companies, it added.

    Dere and an accompanying delegation also met with Kazakhstan’s Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Beibut Atamkulov.

    The successful joint production of military products by the two countries in the field of optical and radio-electronics was also underlined.

    Dere also said that Kazakhstan is one of the most important partners for Turkey in Central Asia.

    «We held a long and fruitful meeting. Many new agreements are planned to be signed in military and technical fields between the two brotherly countries,» he added.

    The Turkish delegation visited four defense industry companies and Nursultan Nazarbayev National Defense University in the capital Nur-Sultan.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    World News Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Turkey Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    Popular
    1 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    4 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    5 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan