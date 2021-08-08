Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Economy

    Turkey, Kazakhstan increase trade turnover

    8 August 2021, 14:51

    BAKU. KAZINFORM The trade turnover between Turkey and Kazakhstan increased by $74.4 million in June 2021 compared to the same month of last year, amounting to $236 million.

    «Turkey’s export volume to Kazakhstan amounted to $101 million while import volume from this country - $135 million in June,» the ministry said, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

    The trade turnover between the two countries increased by $434 million from January through June 2021 compared to the same period of last year, amounting to $1.4 billion.

    «Turkey’s export volume to Kazakhstan amounted to $544 million while import volume - $828 million during the reporting period,» the ministry said.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Foreign policy Economy Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Turkey
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Closer look at key trends shaping Kazakhstan's investment climate
    Head of State Tokayev, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa meet
    Heads of Government of EAEU countries attend ‘Eurasia – our home’ int’l exhibition in Sochi
    IMF Managing Director shares insights on cooperation with Kazakhstan and global economic outlook
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays