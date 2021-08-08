Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Economy

Turkey, Kazakhstan increase trade turnover

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
8 August 2021, 14:51
Turkey, Kazakhstan increase trade turnover

BAKU. KAZINFORM The trade turnover between Turkey and Kazakhstan increased by $74.4 million in June 2021 compared to the same month of last year, amounting to $236 million.

«Turkey’s export volume to Kazakhstan amounted to $101 million while import volume from this country - $135 million in June,» the ministry said, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

The trade turnover between the two countries increased by $434 million from January through June 2021 compared to the same period of last year, amounting to $1.4 billion.

«Turkey’s export volume to Kazakhstan amounted to $544 million while import volume - $828 million during the reporting period,» the ministry said.


Foreign policy    Economy   Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan and Turkey  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region