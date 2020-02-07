Go to the main site
    Turkey increases export of grain and legumes to Kazakhstan

    7 February 2020, 13:58

    BAKU. KAZINFORM Export of grains and legumes from Turkey to Kazakhstan increased by 23.3 percent and amounted to $22.2 million in 2019, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

    Export of grain and legumes from Turkey to Kazakhstan in December 2019 decreased by 11.2 percent compared to December 2018 and amounted to $1.5 million.

    Turkey exported grains and legumes worth $6.8 billion in 2019, which is 1.6 percent more compared to the export of grains and legumes in 2018.

    «In December 2019, export of grain and legumes from Turkey increased by 5.9 percent compared to December 2018 and amounted to $628.8 million,» the ministry said.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

