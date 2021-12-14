Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Turkey held events marking 30th anniv of Kazakhstan’s independence

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
14 December 2021, 14:17
ANKARA. KAZINFORM – Presentation of two books and creative exhibitoomn took place to celebrate the 30th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan took place in Ankara, Turkey, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The creative exhibition celebrating the 30th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan took place in Ankara, Turkey. Taken place at the National Library of Turkey the exhibition was attended by the public figures, scholars, foreign diplomats and the citizens.

The event organized with the help of the Kazakh Embassy in Turkey was led by member of the Union of Painters, academician of the Art Academy Zhanuzak Musapir.

photo

According to him, the exhibition’s objective is to demonstrate the brotherly Turkish people the Kazakh traditions and achievements of independence of Kazakhstan.

The works featuring the ancient Turkic script, Kazakh everyday life and culture as well as images of the spiritual capital of the Turkic world – Turkestan city - were on display at the exhibition.

Also, two books – a collection of works by Zhusip Musrepov and the book about second world-famous teacher of the world Al-Farabi by Turkish writer Mürsel Gündogdu- were presented during the event.

More books are set to be published by the end of December and celebrations are to take place across Turkey ahead to mark the Independence Day of Kazakhstan.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Popular
