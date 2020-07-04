Turkey: Fireworks factory blasts death toll rises to 4

SAKARYA. KAZINFORM The death toll from a fireworks factory blast in northwestern Turkey rose to four, the nation’s health minister said Friday.

A total of 114 people were taken to the hospital and nearly 100 were discharged after the explosion in Sakarya province, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, Anadolu Agency reports.

«We visited our patients who were injured in the blasts in Sakarya’s Hendek district and who are still under treatment. Of the 114 people who were hospitalized, 92 were discharged, and 22 were still on treatment,» Koca said.

«I wish God's mercy to the four citizens who lost their lives and I wish recovery for the injured ones,» the top doctor added.

A total of 84 ambulances, two air ambulances, 18 medical rescue teams, and emergency aid personnel along with disaster and emergency teams were dispatched to the scene where Koca said he would remain until he received updates about the wounded.

He said people living in the area might be affected by fireworks gases, especially in the first 12 hours after the blast and asked residents to wear masks and not leave their homes.

The factory has 186 employees, 20 of whom were not working Friday, and another 15 to 20 left work earlier in the morning.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, who also rushed to the scene, said: «There are seven people lost. Four of them are deceased. Rescue efforts are ongoing for three others.»

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier: «All kinds of measures are taken as of now.»

He said he hoped to hear better news from the scene and that people returned to their families in a healthy condition.

The blasts took place in the Hendek district of the province.



