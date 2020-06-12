Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Turkey eases border restrictions for travel

    12 June 2020, 10:13

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Turkey lifted restrictions Thursday on entrances and exits for Turkish citizens and foreign nationals, except for the country’s land border with Iran.

    The move came after a Cabinet meeting led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on positive developments in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

    Anadolu Agency reported that the related decrees have been lifted except for the border with Iran.

    Air travel will be coordinated in collaboration by Health, Foreign and Transport ministries.

    Turkish and foreign nationals who enter Turkey will go through health checks.

    Entries and exits will be in line with measures taken by Interior, Health and Transport ministries.

    The new decree has been sent to all provinces.

    Turkey reported 987 new cases, 1,021 recoveries and 17 deaths Thursday from the virus.

    The pandemic has killed more than 459,500 people worldwide, with an excess of 7.72 million confirmed cases and over 3.5 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

    Author:

    Raushan Alzhanova

    Tourism World News
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    2 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    3 Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
    4 Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
    5 Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry