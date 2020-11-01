Go to the main site
    Turkey: Death toll from quake rises to 39

    1 November 2020, 10:40

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Turkey's death toll from magnitude 6.6 earthquake in Aegean rises to 39, according to the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    AFAD said that after the earthquake Friday, as of 10.15 local time (1915GMT) Saturday, there have been 658 aftershocks of over magnitude 4.0.

    Search and rescue activities continue in nine buildings in the coastal Aegean province of Izmir, added the authority.

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday inspected the earthquake zone in Izmir, and said 885 people were injured due to the earthquake.

    Previously, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca had said 243 people were under treatment in hospitals, eight in intensive care, with three of them in critical condition after the quake.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

