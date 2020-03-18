Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Turkey confirms first death from coronavirus

18 March 2020, 08:45
ANKARA. KAZINFORM Turkey confirmed its first death from the coronavirus late Tuesday, according to its health minister, Anadolu Agency reported.

A patient, 89, died while 51 additional cases were diagnosed, Fahrettin Koca said at a news conference.

With the new figures, the number of confirmed cases rose to 98.

Out of over 197,000 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 7,900, while more than 81,000 patients have recovered, according to Worldometer, a website that compiles new case numbers.

The number of active cases is more than 107,000 -- 93% mild and 7% in critical condition, according to the website.

The World Health Organization has declared Europe the new epicenter of the virus, which first emerged in Wuhan, China last December.


World News   Pneumonia in China  
