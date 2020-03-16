Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Turkey confirms 18th coronavirus case

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
16 March 2020, 09:57
Turkey confirms 18th coronavirus case

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Turkey announced new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday as it continued efforts to curb its spread, Anadolu Agency reports.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that 12 more people have been diagnosed with the virus, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 18.

He said that among these, two people who had contact with the first case had tested positive for the virus.

Koca also disclosed where some of the patients had originated from.

He said seven of the confirmed cases had come from Europe and three from the U.S.

«Every detected case and every isolation is a security measure for all of us,» he noted.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the virus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 141 countries and territories.

The global death toll from the virus has surpassed 5,700, with more than 152,000 cases confirmed worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.


World News   Pneumonia in China  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session