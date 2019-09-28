Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Tourism and Sport

Turkey aims to host 75 million tourists in 2023

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
28 September 2019, 11:07
Turkey aims to host 75 million tourists in 2023

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Turkey aims to host 75 million tourists in 2023, when it celebrates the 100th year of its foundation. One of the most popular destinations in global tourism, Turkey has recently broken an all-time record by hosting over 45 million international tourists, Anadolu Agency reports.

Marking World Tourism Day, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday emphasized that the country should host 65% more tourists in 2023.

Among those who visited Turkey for tourism purpose in 2018, Russians topped the list with 6 million visitors followed by Germans (4.5 million), Bulgarians (2.3 million), 2.2 million from the U.K. and another two million from Georgia, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

Erdogan shared an infographic along with his twitter post, detailing the plan for reaching the goal.

According to the plan, the government will take several concrete steps to attract 4 million more tourists from the Far East, 4.5 million from Central Europe and 3 million from the American continent by 2023.

As part of the plan, the government will increase advertisement budget to $180 million. It will also increase the capacity of several airports, especially in Istanbul and Antalya, and increase the number of blue-flag beaches from 463 to 688 by 2023 and raise the lodging capacity for tourists from the existing 1.5 million to 2 million by 2023.

It is expected that by the end of 2019, 1.1 million more tourists will arrive from the Far East, 2.8 million from Central Europe and 1.1 million from the Americas.

In the first half of 2019, Turkey hosted 18 million tourists with an 11% increase compared to the same period last year, according to TurkStat
Tourism  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims