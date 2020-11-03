Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Turkey: 3-year-old girl rescued 91 hours after quake

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
3 November 2020, 15:42
ANKARA. KAZINFORM A three-year-old girl was pulled out of the rubble alive on Tuesday days after a magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit Turkey's Aegean region.

Ayda Gezgin was rescued in the Bayrakli district of the Aegean Izmir province 91 hours after the quake.

Ayda, the 107th survivor to be rescued, was taken to hospital, Anadolu Agency reports.

On Twitter, Mehmet Gulluoglu, the head of Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), expressed happiness at the little girl's rescue.

Speaking to reporters following Ayda's rescue, a rescue team member, Nusret Aksoy, said he spotted the struggling young girl waving her hand.

Turkey is among the world's most seismically active zones, and has suffered devastating earthquakes in the past, including the 1999 Marmara quake.

