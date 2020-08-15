Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    Turkestan to name music school after Shamshi Kaldayakov

    15 August 2020, 14:29

    TURKESTAN REGION. KAZINFORM A new music school in Turkestan is to be named after Shamshi Kaldayakov. A monument honoring the great composer is also to be unveiled in front of the school, the Governor’s press service reports.

    Kazakh Culture and Sports Minister Aktoty Raiymkulova, Governor of the region Umirzak Shukeyev and the composer’s son Mukhtar Kaldayakov participated in opening of the country’s first Museum of Shamshi Kaldayakov in his native village in Otyrar district, Turkestan region. It features unique exponents and personal belongings of the composer.

    Allthe celebratory events devoted to the 90th anniversary of Shamshi Kaldayakov are to take place this year online due to coronavirus pandemic. More than 100 online projects are expected to be held the countrywide.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Culture Turkestan region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Astana Opera: Unparalleled Music
    Alan Buribayev conducts Eugene Onegin at Ljubljana Slovene National Theatre Opera and Ballet
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    3 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    4 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    5 Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August