Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

Turkestan to name music school after Shamshi Kaldayakov

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
15 August 2020, 14:29
Turkestan to name music school after Shamshi Kaldayakov

TURKESTAN REGION. KAZINFORM A new music school in Turkestan is to be named after Shamshi Kaldayakov. A monument honoring the great composer is also to be unveiled in front of the school, the Governor’s press service reports.

Kazakh Culture and Sports Minister Aktoty Raiymkulova, Governor of the region Umirzak Shukeyev and the composer’s son Mukhtar Kaldayakov participated in opening of the country’s first Museum of Shamshi Kaldayakov in his native village in Otyrar district, Turkestan region. It features unique exponents and personal belongings of the composer.

Allthe celebratory events devoted to the 90th anniversary of Shamshi Kaldayakov are to take place this year online due to coronavirus pandemic. More than 100 online projects are expected to be held the countrywide.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Culture   Turkestan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped