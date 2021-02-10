Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Turkestan region

Turkestan to inaugurate Caravan Sarai complex this March

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 February 2021, 17:54
Turkestan to inaugurate Caravan Sarai complex this March

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Governor Umirzak Shukeyev surveyed construction sites of Turkestan city. He reminded of the constriction completion dates and quality of construction works, the Governor’s press service informs.

Shukeyev surveyed one of the key projects, the multifunctional complex Caravan Sarai, which will become the city brand. It covers more than 20 ha. The complex will be put into service at the close of March. It has a cinema hall, a flying theatre, a bazaar, an amphitheater, world-class hotels, restaurants and an artificial pond. The unique project will embody the ancient city. The complex is being built by Turkey’s Sembol construction company under the PPP up to the international standards. The project is second to none in Kazakhstan.

photo

Besides, the Governor visited the Yassawi Museum. The total square of the building is 3,000 sq km. Above 100 people will obtain employment.

The Governor also visited the universal library. Its reading hall may welcome 400 readers. The three-layer building covers 8,000 sq m. It boasts 250,000 books.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Turkestan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes