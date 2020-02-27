Turkestan to host III Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan Interregional Cooperation Forum

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM A delegation of Turkestan region headed by Governor Umirzak Shukeyev took part in the II Forum of Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan Interregional Forum in Urgench.

As it was reported earlier, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin attended the event.

During the Forum, Turkestan region and regions of Uzbekistan inked 7 agreements on mutual cooperation and 3 export contracts to the amount of $50mn which may contribute to further development of interregional relations.

In order to attract investment to regions, Governor of Turkestan region and hokims of Tashkent and Syrdarya regions signed agreements on cooperation. Thus, Turkestan region and the Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Tashkent region signed an agreement on mutual cooperation.

The administrations of Turkestan and Nurafshon cities agreed on investment attraction and mutual development of export. The cities also agreed on joint implementation of investment projects and mutual boosting of tourism.

Turkestan, Tashkent, Samarkand and Bukhara regions signed a 4-lateral Agreement on cooperation and interaction in establishment of a cluster which will unite the tourism sites of these regions.

Turkestan region is famous for its picturesque landscapes, historical sites and becomes more attractive for domestic and foreign tourists. 2mn people already visited Turkestan in 2019.

New motor roads and a new international airport with the capacity of 3mn people are under construction now in the city of Turkestan.

Several social and cultural facilities including the Great Silk Road National Center of Traditional Applied Art, an amphitheater, a music fountain, an oriental bath house, world-class museums and historical centers, a congress hall, Caravan Saray multi-functional tourism center, world-class hotels, Yassawi Museum are also being built in the city today.

24 residential buildings are under construction now.

It should be noted that Turkestan is almost ready to host the Summit of the Turkic-Speaking States Cooperation Council slated for autumn 2020.

The forum participants also came to a decision that Turkestan region will host the III Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan Interregional Cooperation Forum.