    Turkestan to commission 15 facilities by yearend

    2 September 2020, 15:53

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – Constructions works are to be completed at 15 facilities in the city of Turkestan by the end of the present year, Kazinform cites the press service of the region’s governor.

    It was informed that the Governor of Turkestan region, Umirzak Shukeev, visited construction sites of some facilities being under construction in the region’s center – Turkestan city, including the buildings of the Congress Center, the Palace of Schoolchildren, and the Stadium. Construction works at the other four facilities are almost completed. It is said that the Drama Theatre reconstruction is in the stage of exterior and interior arrangement, utility networks ‘installation.

    The repairs are also carried out at the Uly dala eli center, Yasawi Museum, and regional universal scientific library.

    Notably, over 9 thousand people are involved in the constructions works across the region, including 4 thousand in Turkestan city.

    While visiting the construction sites, the region’s governor instructed to speed up the construction works.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

