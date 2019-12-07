Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Turkestan to build unique mosque

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 December 2019, 09:47
TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM The unique mosque will be built in Turkestan. Kazakh PM Askar Mamin, head of the region Umirzak Shukeyev and representatives of Uzbekistan attended its ground-breaking ceremony, the regional administration’s press service reports.

The mosque will stretch over 20,000 square meters. It will accommodate up to 5,000 believers at the same time. The great project will be co-realized by Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

The mosque is expected to become one of the most popular sites along the Great Silk Road.

There will be a congress hall, 400-seat madrasah, a library, a buffet. Its construction will complete in 2020.

