    Turkestan -Tashkent railway construction to boost tourism

    8 December 2021, 19:33

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM «Construction of a high-speed railway line bridging Turkestan-Tashkent will kick off in 2022,» Governor Umirzak Shukeyev said.

    The Governor said that the railway construction is expected to give an impetus to the development of Turkestan region as well as the entire country, strengthen tourist potential of both countries. Its construction will start early 2022. It will run from Turkestan through Shymkent city, Ordabassy, Kazygurt and Saryagash districts.

    Besides, the seven-sided contract for ski tourism centre construction roadmap was signed at the investment forum in Nur-Sultan. The Kaskasu tourist centre is expected to contribute to the economic development of Turkestan region.

    The Governor noted that construction of a new railway Darbaza-Maktaaral-Jizak will also positively influence the commodity turnover between the two states. It will expand transit potential and lessen the load at the Saryagash checkpoint.

    Besides, it is planned to build there the largest trade and industrial hub in Central Asia.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

