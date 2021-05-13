Turkestan’s revival to have multiplier effect on entire region – Aidos Ukibai

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Presently the revival of Turkestan is the most ambitious national project which will have a multiplier economic effect not only on the city, but on the entire region, said Aidos Ukibai, official spokesperson of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The program of Elbasy’s latest visit to Turkestan was quite eventful. In three hours and a half, Nursultan Nazarbayev visited seven facilities, familiarized with the city and the region’s development plan, and surveyed the Karavan-Saray complex. As Elbasy himself noted the city looks unrecognizable. Since 2018, a lot has been done to gradually transform the spiritual capital of Kazakhstan. Being a sacred center of the entire Turkic world, Turkestan has been given a new, bright life,» Ukibai stressed.

He revealed that over 367 billion tenge had been invested into the city of Turkestan, while the volume of investment into the region had increased by 2.4fold in just three years.