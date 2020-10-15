Go to the main site
    Turkestan rgn to secure over 57 thou computers crucial for remote learning

    15 October 2020, 11:16

    TURKESTAN REGION. KAZINFORM – Schoolchildren are to be 100% provided with computer equipment they need for remote learning by October 30 in Turkestan region, Kazinform cites the regional communications service.

    57,190 units of computer equipment are to be obtained through funds from the government’s reserve by October 30, which will be given to low-income and large families, children without parental care and with special needs.

    Notably, as of today, 502,737 children attend 912 general education schools in Turkestan region, 446,109 of whom have switched to remote learning.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

