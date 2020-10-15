Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Turkestan region

Turkestan rgn to secure over 57 thou computers crucial for remote learning

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
15 October 2020, 11:16
Turkestan rgn to secure over 57 thou computers crucial for remote learning

TURKESTAN REGION. KAZINFORM – Schoolchildren are to be 100% provided with computer equipment they need for remote learning by October 30 in Turkestan region, Kazinform cites the regional communications service.

57,190 units of computer equipment are to be obtained through funds from the government’s reserve by October 30, which will be given to low-income and large families, children without parental care and with special needs.

Notably, as of today, 502,737 children attend 912 general education schools in Turkestan region, 446,109 of whom have switched to remote learning.

photo

photo


Coronavirus   Turkestan region   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes