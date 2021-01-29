Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Turkestan rgn to receive 180 thousand doses of Sputnik V by end of Feb

Adlet Seilkhanov
29 January 2021, 15:19
TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – As stage one, 1,300 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine will be delivered to Turkestan region, Kazinform reports.

The region has two special 600-leter freezers to store the vaccines, with 2 more to be obtained by February 15. 20 freezers each with a capacity of 140 liters are to be obtained until February 10.

According to the public health department of the region, there is no shortage of freezers for storing the vaccines in the region.

The Head of the Public Health Control Department of Turkestan region, Marat Pashimov, said that 950 thousand people of the region will be inoculated. According to him, the vaccination of workers of infectious diseases hospitals, ambulances, intensive care, emergency rooms, and sanitary and epidemiological services may begin on February 1.

It is said that 180 thousand more doses of the Sputnik V vaccine are to be delivered to the region by the end of February.

First received by the Single Distributor, the vaccines will be then transported to pharmacy warehouses of the regional health offices to be further delivered to medical facilities of the city and districts for storage.

The region has reported a total of 361 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of 2021; the COVID-19 infection rate is 17.8 per 100 thousand in the region.


