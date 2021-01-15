Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Turkestan rgn to extend quarantine restrictions

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
15 January 2021, 13:40
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The new decree of the chief state sanitary doctor of Turkestan region extends the quarantine and restriction measures across the region until stabilization of the epidemiological situation, Kazinform reports.

The decree bans holding any mass events but for championships of Kazakhstan and national competitions played without spectators.

Groups of no more than 3 people or members of one family can visit parks, squares, riversides keeping social distancing. People aged 65 or older are recommended to stay home. The decree bans holding any mass family events at home.

A maximum of 30 people (members of the family) are allowed to attend funerals.


