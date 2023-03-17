Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.83 eur/kzt 489.78

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 65.46
Weather:
Astana+13+15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Turkestan region

    Turkestan rgn to complete construction of sulphur acid plant by late 2025

    17 March 2023, 16:18

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Construction of a sulphur acid plant is set to be completed by the end of 2025 in Turkestan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Currently, the technical and economic justification of the project is underway. The development of design estimates is scheduled for mid-2023 and the construction is to begin in the middle of next year. The project is set to be completed by the end of 2025. The plant is to begin production and run at full capacity in 2026,» said Chairman of the Board of Kazatomprom Yerzhan Mukanov.

    The plant is to produce 800 thousand tons of sulphur acid per year and provide employment to around 500 people.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Construction Turkestan region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Rare animals caught on camera in Dzungarian Alatau mountains
    Popular
    1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
    2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
    3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
    4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10