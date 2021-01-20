Turkestan rgn to build 7 new medical facilities

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Turkestan region will build 7 new medical facilities to develop its medical infrastructure. To this end allocated was KZT 78.5 bln, Kazinform reports.

An infectious diseases hospital in Turkestan is already receiving patients. 8 medical facilities will be totally repaired, representatives of the regional healthcare department told the extended board meeting with participation of deputy Governor of Turkestan region Arman Sabitov.

Notably the region boasts the lowest maternal death rates of 16.3 the countrywide. It also reports an increase in life expectancy and total mortality. TB, cancer diseases morbidity rates also decreased.

As stated there, the epidemiological situation remains stable. The number of PCR laboratories increased threefold. There are some 1,000 infectious and coronavirus beds in the region.