Turkestan rgn tightens quarantine restrictions

Alzhanova Raushan
26 June 2020, 16:33
TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - Quarantine restrictions will remain in place in Turkestan region until the moment the epidemiological situation is stabilized, this has been announced today at a briefing in the regional communications service by the deputy head of the Department for monitoring the quality and safety of goods and services of Turkestan region Aldarkul Akhmetov, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the regional Akimat.

The number of patients diagnosed with the infectious diseases is not decreasing in Turkestan region. Therefore, the quarantine restrictions in the region will remain in place until the moment the epidemiological situation is stabilized.

Tourism objects (holiday homes, tourist camps, swimming pools, beaches) and organizations in the field of public housing services, duty groups in preschool organizations, educational centers and correctional rooms will be closed. Public transport will not operate during weekends.

Beauty salons, stalls selling food, fast food, ice cream and drinks, as well as food, non-food and car markets, public catering facilities (up to 50 seats) will be opened on business days.

All organizations, regardless of ownership, are prohibited to hold meetings, conferences, forums and seminars.


