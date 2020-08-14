Turkestan rgn starts garment factory construction

TURKESTAN REGION. KAZINFORM – The capsule laying ceremony to begin the construction of a large garment factory has taken place in Turkestan region. The factory is set to produce 15,000 textile products a month, Kazinform cites the regional administration.

Attending the ceremony were Turkestan Governor Umirzak Shukeev and the Uzbek representatives, with the former noting the significance of the factory. The factory worth $1bn is said to provide jobs to over 1,000 women of different age as well as woman with disabilities from low-income families.

The factory is a joint endeavor of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. According to the Turkestan governor, there are over 40 enterprises with Uzbek participation in the region.

The factory is said to be commissioned by early October this year.