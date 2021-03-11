Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Turkestan rgn reports 58% drop in COVID-19 cases since beginning of 2021

Adlet Seilkhanov
11 March 2021, 16:19
TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – The COVID-19 situation has been stable since the beginning of the year in Turkestan region, with a 58% drop in new COVID-19 cases, Kazinform cites the press service of the region’s administration.

The region has reported 659 COVID-19 cases since 2021 began.

There are nine laboratories performing COVID-19 PCR tests have been operating across the region. Since 2020, a total of 532 thousand residents of the region have undergone the tests, with 4,334 testing positive.

photo

The region has also reported a 25% decline in pneumonia cases.

The country has put the region in the «green zone» of its three-tier COVID-19 alarm system, leading to extensions in operating hours of business facilities and easing the quarantine measures.

The residents are called to follow the sanitary epidemiological rules, especially to observe social distancing and wear masks in places of mass gathering.

photo

photo

photo


