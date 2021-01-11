Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Society

    Turkestan rgn registers record number of newborns on elections day

    11 January 2021, 15:02

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Record number of newborns came into the world on the day of parliamentary elections in Turkestan region, Kazinform reports.

    According to the press service of the akim (governor) of Turkestan region, 135 infants, including 63 boys and 72 girls were born on the 10th of January in the region.

    This is an unprecedentedly high number of births in one day for the region – traditionally the number of newborns is half as much. Both mothers and babies are doing fine. The most popular names given to newborns on January 10 are Sailau, Sailaugul, Nursultan, and Kassym-Jomart.

    It bears to remind that over 300 new mothers cast their votes at the birthing centers across Kazakhstan on January 10. Turkestan region sees some 100,000 births each year on average. The daily number of births stands at 50-60 newborns in Turkestan region.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Turkestan region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    15yo girl went missing in Zhetysu region
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events