Turkestan rgn registers record number of newborns on elections day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Record number of newborns came into the world on the day of parliamentary elections in Turkestan region, Kazinform reports.

According to the press service of the akim (governor) of Turkestan region, 135 infants, including 63 boys and 72 girls were born on the 10th of January in the region.

This is an unprecedentedly high number of births in one day for the region – traditionally the number of newborns is half as much. Both mothers and babies are doing fine. The most popular names given to newborns on January 10 are Sailau, Sailaugul, Nursultan, and Kassym-Jomart.

It bears to remind that over 300 new mothers cast their votes at the birthing centers across Kazakhstan on January 10. Turkestan region sees some 100,000 births each year on average. The daily number of births stands at 50-60 newborns in Turkestan region.