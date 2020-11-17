Go to the main site
    Turkestan rgn opens rehab center for disabled children

    17 November 2020, 17:16

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – A day-care center for persons with disabilities under 18 years old has been opened in the village of Sastobe, Tulkubassk district, Turkestan region, Kazinform cites the press service of the regional administration.

    The center is to provide curative treatment, speech therapy, mental health and psychological services, and massage for treatment of diseases of the nervous system in children. It is fitted with modern equipment.

    Notably, there are 5,475 disabled people, including 754 ones under 18 years old, in Tulkubassk district.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

