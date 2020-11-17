Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Turkestan region

Turkestan rgn opens rehab center for disabled children

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
17 November 2020, 17:16
Turkestan rgn opens rehab center for disabled children

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – A day-care center for persons with disabilities under 18 years old has been opened in the village of Sastobe, Tulkubassk district, Turkestan region, Kazinform cites the press service of the regional administration.

The center is to provide curative treatment, speech therapy, mental health and psychological services, and massage for treatment of diseases of the nervous system in children. It is fitted with modern equipment.

photo

Notably, there are 5,475 disabled people, including 754 ones under 18 years old, in Tulkubassk district.

photo

photo


Turkestan region    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty