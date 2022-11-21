Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Turkestan rgn leads nation in housing commissioning

21 November 2022, 16:38
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – In 10 months of this year the total area of new facilities commissioned stood at 13,930.4 thousand square meters. Residential housing made up 90.6%, Kazinform cites the National Statistics Bureau of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of Kazakhstan.

The total area of housing commissioning was up 1.1% and stood at 11,724.8 thousand sq.m. compared to January-October of 2021.

Of these, 6,355.8 thousand sq.m. of apartment buildings, 5,310.9 thousand sq.m. of individual houses, and 52,499 sq.m of dormitories.

Increase in housing commissioning was recorded in five regions of the country. Turkestan region leads the country in housing commissioning (43% rise). Akmola region follows with a 11.8% increase. Housing commissioning rose by 10.9% in Almaty region, 8.4% in East Kazakhstan region, 26.2% in Shymkent city, and 8.6% in Almaty city.

Housing commissioning dropped in Ulytau region (39.6% decline), Abai region (by 11%), Mangistau region (by 15.7%), Atyrau region (by 11.3%), and the city of Astana (by 13.4).


