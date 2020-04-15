Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Turkestan region

    Turkestan rgn exported 700 tons of meat in Q1 of current year

    15 April 2020, 18:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Sairam district of Turkestan region is one of the country's leading meat producers, Kazinform reports referring to the regional communications service of the region.

    Despite the declared state of emergency due to the epidemic, livestock and meat farms continue operation.

    Within the first quarter of the current year 465 heads of cattle and 75 horses, 57 heads of small cattle, 506 tons of beef and 71.4 tons of mutton have been exported from Sayram district to Uzbekistan, Iran and Russia.

    In addition, 566 tons of feed was shipped to Uzbekistan and Afghanistan. In addition to exports, meat producers supply their products to the population of Shymkent and Turkestan region, as well as Almaty, Nur-Sultan, Karaganda, Taraz and Aktobe.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Agro-industrial complex development Turkestan region
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    2 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    3 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    4 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    5 President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev