Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Society

Turkestan rgn birth rates hit record high Jan 10

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 January 2021, 17:40
Turkestan rgn birth rates hit record high Jan 10

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM 102 babies were born today in Turkestan region hitting a new record high. Half of them are baby girls, Kazinform reports.

There’s no precedent for this, till the end of the day the child birth rate is to definitely grow.

As earlier reported, elections to the Majilis and Maslikhats of Kazakhstan kicked off today the countrywide. That's why the most popular names today are Sailau, Sailaugul, Nursultan and Kassym-Jomart.

Turkestan region takes the lead in birth rates. It welcomes some 100,000 babies a year. About 50-60 infants are born there every day.


Statistics   Turkestan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan