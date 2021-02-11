Go to the main site
    Turkestan region to open five new schools

    11 February 2021, 20:47

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Saryagash district in Turkestan region started last year construction of five schools to get rid of three-shift schooling, the press service of the regional administration reports.

    Two schools were repaired last year, two more will be completely repaired this year. Design specifications and estimates for four new schools were elaborated. Design estimates for thorough overhaul of 12 schools were drafted. Currently there are 80 schools, 220 preschool facilities in the region. 16 kindergartens are state, the rest are private. More than 25,000 kids attend kindergartens.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Education Turkestan region
