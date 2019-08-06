Go to the main site
    Turkestan region to commission 23 schools by yearend

    6 August 2019, 20:35

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM 184 schools for more than 55,000 students will be built in Turkestan region in 5 upcoming years (2019-2024), Kazinform reports citing the regional administration.

    68 schools for 20,000 children are under constructionnow.

    23 schools will be commissioned by the end of 2019. Itwill let eliminate triple shifts at 2 schools and solve the problems of 3 schoolswhich are in a dangerous condition now.

    The construction of 27 schools out of 68 began in 2019,while 41 projects were launched in 2017-2018.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

