Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Turkestan region

Turkestan region to build some 5 mln sq m of housing

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
1 June 2021, 11:08
Turkestan region to build some 5 mln sq m of housing

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Almost 5 mln square meters of housing will be put into service in Turkestan region,» Kazakh National Economy Minister Asset Irgaliyev said.

Housing construction, transport, mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems development projects will be fulfilled in the region to raise people’s living standards. Waterworks and water disposal systems will be reconstructed; gas supply and electric power lines will be built there or updated.

It is also planned to build about 4.9 mln sq meters of housing in the region.

Earlier the Minister presented the region’s socioeconomic development plan for 2021-2025.


Construction    Turkestan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
2 injured as military helicopter makes emergency landing in Yangyang, S. Korea
2 injured as military helicopter makes emergency landing in Yangyang, S. Korea
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty