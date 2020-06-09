Turkestan region strengthens restrictions

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - Quarantine regime in Turkestan region is extended until the epidemiological situation in the region is stabilized, this was announced on June 8 at a briefing in the regional communications service by the deputy Akim of Turkestan region Saken Kalkamanov.

According to Mr. Kalkamanov, as of 8th of June, 400 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in the area. The number of people recovered from the novel infection is 257.

«84 cases were imported from other areas: 1 from Nur-Sultan, 1 from Aktau, 31 from Atyrau, 2 from the city of Almaty, 2 from Shymkent, 1 from Kyzylorda city, 1 from Pavlodar, 5 from Russia, 1 from Turkey, 37 from Uzbekistan and 2 from Zhezkazgan.

