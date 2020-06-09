Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Turkestan region

Turkestan region strengthens restrictions

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
9 June 2020, 09:05
Turkestan region strengthens restrictions

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - Quarantine regime in Turkestan region is extended until the epidemiological situation in the region is stabilized, this was announced on June 8 at a briefing in the regional communications service by the deputy Akim of Turkestan region Saken Kalkamanov.

According to Mr. Kalkamanov, as of 8th of June, 400 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in the area. The number of people recovered from the novel infection is 257.

«84 cases were imported from other areas: 1 from Nur-Sultan, 1 from Aktau, 31 from Atyrau, 2 from the city of Almaty, 2 from Shymkent, 1 from Kyzylorda city, 1 from Pavlodar, 5 from Russia, 1 from Turkey, 37 from Uzbekistan and 2 from Zhezkazgan.

Restrictions will be toughened in Kyzylorda until stabilization of the epidemiological situation.


Coronavirus   Turkestan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes